Comcast, Golf Channel Team Up for Doc on African-American Golfers

Comcast is teaming with The Golf Channel to tee Uneven Fairways, a documentary on the challenges of African-American golfers trying to break the color barrier in professional golf.

In addition to airing the documentary, Comcast will host screenings of the show and discussions in Atlanta, Baltimore and Boston in conjunction with schools and youth groups.

The doc is also being screened Thursday night (July 23) at the NCTA headquarters in Washington.

The show features interviews with pioneering golfers including Charlie Sifford and Ted Rhodes, as well as the man who stood on their shoulders to reach the pinnacle of the sport, Tiger Woods.

"If it wasn't for their focus and dedication to the great love of the game of golf, my father probably wouldn't have played the game because he wouldn't have had access to the game," says Woods in the documentary. "So, in essence, I owe my entire career to them and their pioneering efforts."