Comcast Goes on Tour With Bon Jovi

Beginning Tuesday, Comcast will feature behind-the-scenes footage from Bon Jovi’s upcoming North American tour on its online and video-on-demand offerings, the first time the cable company has paired with an artist in such a way.

Content from the tour, which began in early November, will include footage of the band readying for the tour’s first show in Des Moines, Iowa; a performance for military personnel at the Fort Monmouth army base; and clips from the filming of the video for “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” the second single from the band’s current album, Have a Nice Day.

Helping broker the deal was Front Row Marketing Services, a company owned by the Comcast-Spectacor company, the Philadelphia-based sports and entertainment firm which is co-owned by the Comcast Corporation. Front Row, which concentrates on creating new revenue streams at sporting facilities, sells all the corporate sponsorship for the Philadelphia Soul arena football team, which is owned by Bon Jovi front-man Jon Bon Jovi.

Music is the fastest-growing genre of programming on Comcast’s on-demand offering, according to the Philadelphia-based cable company. Music video-on-demand orders grew from 14 million in February 2005 to 33 million in November 2005, a 135% increase, Comcast says. That includes viewing of music videos and concert footage, as well as guitar and voice lessons and karaoke content.

Comcast’s music offerings on the web at Comcast.net include videos on a broadband video player, music clips on audio players and music industry news.

The Comcast Corp. currently has 21.4 million cable customers and 8.1 million high-speed internet customers.