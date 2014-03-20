Comcast Gets Set For Another Watchathon

Comcast will make more than 5,000 episodes of 130 series from 48 networks available to subscribers for free during its second annual Xfinity Watchathon Week.

Viewers will be able to do their binge watching on March 31 to catch up on series like Game of Thrones and Orphan Black before their season premieres, or The Walking Dead and Justified in time for season finales.

“Watchathon Week is TV nirvana for every type of fan,” Matt Strauss, senior VP and general manager, video services for Comcast Cable. “Whether our customers decide to catch-up on current shows their friends have been talking about all year, or see as many different past programs as possible, Watchathon is a free, all-you-can-watch feast for the binger in all of us.”

Watchathon Week includes premium networks Cinemax, Encore, HBO, Showtime and Starz, as well as cable and broadcast networks.

“Since last year’s event, we’ve steadily built our Xfinity On Demand platform with more of the season’s top shows and are able to make this year’s event bigger than ever,” added Strauss. “We can’t wait to hear how our customers choose to watch this year and see the fun they have doing it.”