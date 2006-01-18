Comcast Gets Fit

Comcast is partnering with fitness guru Jake Body by Jake Steinfeld to launch exercisetv, an on-demand network focused on fitness, sports instruction and motivational programming.

Time Warner Cable and sneaker manufacturer New Balance are additional equity partners in exercisetv, which is available free to Comcast and Time Warner Cable video-on-demand customers. Instead of traditional spots, exercisetv will integrate sponsor-branded messages and product placement into its content.

New Balance has already signed a multimillion-dollar deal to be the exclusive athletic footwear and apparel sponsor of the network.