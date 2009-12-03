Comcast, G.E. Announce Deal on NBCU

With the formal announcement Dec. 3 that Comcast has taken a

controlling 51% stake in NBC Universal in a new joint venture with General

Electric, the regional cable systems operator emerged as a media powerhouse

with an enviable range of assets in distribution and content, not just in the U.S. but around

the globe.

The deal will change the way people watch TV since Comcast is pushing forward

with interactive viewing on traditional TV sets and now has a much bigger hand

in how online video is consumed.

As expected, NBC Universal President/CEO

Jeff Zucker will lead the new joint venture as CEO,

reporting to Comcast Chief Operating Officer Steve Burke.

Comcast also announced the formation of Comcast Entertainment Group, which will

house Comcast's interest in the joint venture apart from the company's cable

business.

The rationale of today's deal to partner with GE for NBC Universal is primarily

about cable channel content. Cable is one part of the media business that has

proved largely recession-proof due its dual-revenue stream of advertising and

fees paid to owners by distributors.

Speaking on CNBC this morning

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said,

"Cable programming channels are the best part of the media business...82 %

of the new NBCU will be cable programming channels.... This gives us scale in

programming."

Discussing the company name, NBC Universal, Roberts pointed out it was the

other parts of the company that had driven growth, rather than NBC or

Universal. Roberts, however, stressed that the new partners would find ways to

grow the broadcast business, too, pointing to Burke's credentials in broadcast

media.

The press release announcing the deal details the unusual lengths to which the

new combined entity will go to satisfy Washington,

D.C., regulators. The commitments

include continuing free over-the-air television through NBC and Telemundo;

extending a commitment that NBC's news outlets and public affairs shows stay

free from interference from the new owners; the preservation of local news; and

an expanded commitment to children's programming and diversity of programming.

The release said 75% of the firm's video-on-demand output will be without

charge and that the company will extend key components of program access rules

to negotiations on retransmission consent. The partners have also committed to

carrying new independently owned channels on Comcast's digital line-up, and

will honor all of NBCU's collective bargaining agreements.

Within minutes of Comcast's announcement, another statement arrived from

interest group Free Press, which wants to scuttle the deal. The group believes

the deal raises serious anti-trust issues.

"The pundits who are predicting this merger will be a cakewalk haven't

done careful analysis of the damage it will do to the competitive fabric of the

video marketplace," said Mark Cooper, research director for the Consumer

Federation of America. "This merger's potential to foreclose competition

and stifle real innovation is significant and real."

Key Elements **of the** Transaction: