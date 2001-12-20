Comcast eyes telephony after AT&T deal

Comcast Corp.'s freshly minted deal to take over AT&T Broadband is

prompting a shift in the company's hesitance toward the cable-telephony

business, with Comcast saying it will step up its commitment to the product.

'They have a focus on telephony that we don't have,' Comcast president Brian

Roberts said Thursday at a press conference in New York. 'We're almost like an

incremental customer because they've already done the work.'

Comcast had balked on launching telephone service on its cable systems partly

because its systems needed rebuilding and partly because newer technology --

Internet-protocol telephony -- promised a much better return on investment than

the more traditional circuit-switched technology pursued by AT&T Broadband

and Cox Communications Inc. AT&T Broadband currently counts about 1 million

telephony customers.

Comcast intends to continue its current strategy of rolling out a new

broadband product every 12 to 18 months, Comcast Cable Communications Inc.

president Steven Burke said.

The company is rolling out video-on-demand services in 2002, and it then

plans to move toward telephony. 'It's serendipity that when we need a new

product, the merger will be going through,' Burke said.

AT&T Corp.'s board voted unanimously Wednesday night to sell its cable

assets to Comcast.

The $72 billion merger will create AT&T Comcast Corp., the country's

largest MSO, with 22 million subscribers in 41 states. AT&T will

simultaneously spin off its cable division and merge it with Comcast.

AT&T chairman C. Michael Armstrong will stay on as chairman of the new

AT&T Comcast Corp., and Comcast president Brian Roberts will be CEO.

The merger is expected to take nine to 12 months to complete, and it is

subject to regulatory approval.

Four key AT&T and Comcast executives -- Burke, Comcast executive vice

president Lawrence Smith, AT&T Broadband president and CEO Bill Schleyer and

AT&T chief financial officer Charles Noski -- will comprise a transitional

team. Their duties and titles have not been specified.

Comcast triumphed over other suitors AOL Time Warner Inc. and Cox.

Comcast's play for AT&T Broadband started this past summer, after the

company made an unsolicited $54 billion bid. AT&T balked, opening the door

for AOL Time Warner and Cox to enter the bidding. AT&T also considered

holding onto its cable assets.

Philadelphia-based Comcast did not significantly increase its valuation of

AT&T's cable systems. Comcast sweetened its offer by raising its bid several

billion dollars and taking on more debt.

It also agreed to reduce the voting stake of Comcast's controlling Roberts

family. The family, which controls 86 percent of Comcast, will have 33 percent

voting interest in the new venture.

Comcast will assume $20 billion in debt. Microsoft Corp., which infused $5

billion into AT&T Broadband, will receive a $5 billion equity stake in the

new company.

AT&T Broadband is holding onto a $10 billion piece of Time Warner

Entertainment, and Armstrong said Thursday that the asset will be put back up

for sale. Plans to sell it were tabled after AOL Time Warner joined the bidding

war.