Comcast, Endemol, HBO Team on Consumer-Generated Contests

Comcast is pairing with Endemol and HBO on separate consumer-generated contests being hosted on the cable operator's new Website, Ziddio.

With Endemol, Ziddio is running "Ten Day Take," a shot for an average consumer to make a TV show. Comcast is asking wannabe TV producers to upload to the site ideas for new programs. Endemol will put up $50,000 to finance the making of their show, which will be shot in 10 days. The pilot and a documentary video about the shooting process will be available on Ziddio and on Comcast On Demand.

Through a separate contest called "No Talent Nation," Ziddio is soliciting short comedy or musical parody videos from aspiring comedians. Ten winners will get the chance to perform live at HBO's U.S. Comedy Arts Festival bing held in Aspen Feb. 28-March 4. The contest is sponsored by digital music service Rhapsody.

Comcast launched Ziddio in November as a contest-driven site for consumers interested in eventually getting their content on TV.