Comcast, Disney Do Broadband Deal

Comcast Corp. and its onetime takeover target, The Walt Disney Co., are getting together after all.

The two have signed what they are describing as a landmark broadband distribution deal.

ABC News' on demand video and its 24/7 ABC News Live streamed news feed will now be available to Comcast's 5.7 million high-speed Internet customers at www.comcast.net.

In addition, kid-friendly content from Disney's Disney Connection sites www.disneyblast.com and www.toontown.com, plus a planned preschool site slated for a 2005 roll-out, will be part of a new "safe" online kids channel (for ages 3-11) Comcast is launching.

Some legislators have been urging media companies to create kid-friendly online media environments, so the kid-friendly channel should earn it brownie points. But Comcast is also looking to boost its broadband value through the addition of "high-interest" content such as news and children's, pointing out that 40% of its broadband homes have kids.