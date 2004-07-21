Trending

Comcast, Disney Do Broadband Deal

Comcast Corp. and its onetime takeover target, The Walt Disney Co., are getting together after all.

The two have signed what they are describing as a landmark broadband distribution deal.

ABC News' on demand video and its 24/7 ABC News Live streamed news feed will now be available to Comcast's 5.7 million high-speed Internet customers at www.comcast.net.

In addition, kid-friendly content from Disney's Disney Connection sites www.disneyblast.com and www.toontown.com, plus a planned preschool site slated for a 2005 roll-out, will be part of a new "safe" online kids channel (for ages 3-11) Comcast is launching.

Some legislators have been urging media companies to create kid-friendly online media environments, so the kid-friendly channel should earn it brownie points. But Comcast is also looking to boost its broadband value through the addition of "high-interest" content such as news and children's, pointing out that 40% of its broadband homes have kids.