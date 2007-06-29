Comcast Details Oregon On-Demand

Comcast announced that "Epic Movie" was the most popular video-on-demand (VOD) title among systems in Oregon and southwest Washington for the past week ending ending June 27, 2007, with some 2826 orders.



The rest of the top 10 for the "ON DEMAND" service, which offers some 4,000 shows, includes:



2 Alpha Dog



3 Because I Said So



4 Apocalypto



5 Dreamgirls



6 Fountain



7 Music And Lyrics



8 Sweet 16 Movie



9 Hitcher 2007



10 Night At the Museum



Comcast also announced that "Dora the Explorer: To the Treehouse" was the most popular free children's show on the VOD platform for the Oregon/SW Washington market. Other leading kids' titles include:







2 SpongeBob Squarepants: The Camping Episode



3 SpongeBob Squarepants: Krab Borg!



4 SpongeBob Squarepants: Plankton



5 Fairly OddParents: Just Deserts/You Doo



