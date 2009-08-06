Comcast Delivers Mixed Results In Q2

Comcast continued to earn its stripes as a free cash flow engine in the second quarter, but high speed data additions came in at an unusually low rate in the period, as the economy and poor marketing choices forced a higher number of voluntary disconnects.

Free cash flow for the period was a healthy $1.2 billion, about even with the same period last year. For the first six months of the year, free cash flow was up 36% to $2.5 billion. Revenue and cash flow growth, at 4.5% and 5.5%, respectively, were also in line with analysts' expectations.

