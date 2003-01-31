Comcast in D.C. vetoes antiwar ad
Comcast Corp. confirmed that it rejected an antiwar spot that was targeted to
run in its Cable News Network local avails in the Washington, D.C., area, adjacent to President
Bush's prime-time State of the Union address Tuesday night.
The buy was budgeted at a reported $5,000.
A Comcast spokeswoman indicated that some claims in the Peace Action
Education Fund's commercial were unsubstantiated.
"Comcast runs advertisements from many sources representing a wide range of
viewpoints, pro and con, on numerous issues of importance to the public," she
said. "However, we must decline to run any spot that fails to substantiate
certain claims or allegations. In our view, this spot raises such questions."
Sources said Comcast has recently run other antiwar spots that did meet its
standards.
