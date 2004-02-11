Comcast Cuts $250M TV Guide Deal

Germstar-TV Guide International Inc. scored a big interactive-guide deal, licensing its technology to giant cable operator Comcast Corp. for $250 million.

The deal gives Comcast the right to employ TV Guide’s various patents for on-screen guides, even if it uses guides from other companies. At the same time, Comcast and TV Guide will create a venture to develop other guide products, which Comcast will manage but TV Guide will have the right to market to other companies.

Comcast also cut carriage deals for the TV Guide Channel passive scrolling guide, barker service TV Guide On Demand, and gaming channel TVG Network. The expansive licensing deal, similar to one TV Guide cut with Time Warner, marks a substantially more relaxed pose than TV Guide-Gemstar had taken under previous management, which was embroiled in a number of patent lawsuits.