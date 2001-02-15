Comcast completes HTS buy

Comcast Corporation completed its acquisition of regional network Home Team Sports.

The Baltimore/Washington, D.C. sports net was sold by Viacom Inc. and Fox Sports Net. The channel seres 4.8 million subscribers in the mid-Atlantic region, offering games from teams including the Baltimore Orioles, the Washington Wizards, and the Washington Capitals.

Comcast acquired the network largely by promising to widely carry MTV Networks' channels and trade Minneapolis-based Midwest Sports Channel to Fox. Comcast controls the bulk of the cable systems in the Washington/Baltimore market. - John Higgins