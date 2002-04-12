Comcast to carry Word
The Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network has won a major cable-carriage
contract.
Comcast Corp.'s systems in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore and
Prince George's County, Md., have agreed to carry African-American gospel
channel The Word Network, on which NAN leaders Sharpton and the Rev. Horace
Sheffield, Jr. appear.
Sharpton, Sheffield and the NAN have been picketing satellite-TV provider
EchoStar Communications Corp., and cable MSO Charter Communications Inc. because
neither of those companies has agreed to carry Word.
A Comcast spokesperson said, "Comcast is committed to connecting
people to what's important in their lives and offering people more viewing
choices."
The three areas in which Comcast will carry Word on digital-cable tiers are
heavily populated by African Americans.
