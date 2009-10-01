Comcast Calls NBCU Purchase Report "Inaccurate"

Comcast responded to a Sept. 30 evening report that the cable giant

has a deal to buy NBC Universal, calling it "inaccurate."

TheWrap.com

reported Comcast made a deal to buy NBCU from General Electric for $35 billion.

The report cites two sources who claim a deal was hammered out at a meeting in New York on Sept. 29.

The price was pegged at $35 billion, a valuation that J.P. Morgan had suggested

in a report a couple of weeks ago.

A

spokesman for Comcast, in an email message to Broadcasting

& Cable, responded, "While we do not normally comment on

M&A rumors, the report that Comcast has a deal to purchase NBC Universal is

inaccurate." Another party, which did not wish to go on record shot down

news of a deal.

General

Electric reps have yet to respond to requests for comment, but industry

Blackberrys are already buzzing. Two

Wall Street media analysts contacted Sept. 30 were

caught be surprise saying they had no information on any likely deal.

Earlier

this month Comcast's COO Steve

Burke suggested the company was more interested in content deals than adding to

distribution. "We would like to get bigger if the economics were

right," Burke said. "I think we would not be doing our job if we

weren't trying to figure out how to get bigger in those businesses. If the

opportunity came about where we could add cable content to our portfolio, I

think we would do it."

J.P.

Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa said 2009 will be viewed as a bottom for NBCU, but

noted better days are ahead as the ad market improves. In a September note he

wrote, "Longer term we continue to believe that there are strategic

alternatives for NBCU, an asset that has little synergy with the rest of GE and

that we believe, under reasonable assumptions, is commanding no value in the GE

stock price."

Media

stocks were generally down Wednesday along with the S&P which fell 0.33%.

General Electric stock traded downward today ending Sept. 30 at $16.42 off

1.74%. Comcast also traded down at $16.88, falling 2.88% putting its market cap

at $48.44 billion.

What

remains in question is whether a deal has also been done for the remaining 20%

of NBC Universal that is owned by France's Vivendi, which has

an annual option to sell its stake. A decision on that possible sale was

expected at a board meeting in mid-October.

If

Comcast has indeed made a deal to buy NBC Universal it would put the

Philadephia-based MSO on the map

in a major way. It would significantly bolster its cable channel offerings

which currently include E! Entertainment, Style network, G4 and Versus. It is

unclear what Comcast might want to do with a broadcast network or a theme park,

though the company once made a $54 billion bid for Disney.

NBC

Universal's cable assets include the top-rated USA Network, as well as

Bravo, SyFy and Oxygen and news channels CNBC

and MSNBC. NBC Universal also holds a stake in The Weather Channel and a third

share of online Web video portal Hulu.