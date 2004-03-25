Comcast Buys TechTV for $300M

After months of wrangling, Comcast Corp. is gobbling up struggling TechTV from Paul Allen's Vulcan Ventures Inc. and plans to merge it with video-game lifestyle network G4.

The acquisition, said to come in just south of $300 million, would propell G4's distribution to from 15 million to 44 million homes.

As part of the deal, EchoStar Communications, which had a 10% stake in Tech TV, will have a minority interest in G4. In return, G4 gets a slot on EchoStar's Dish Network's widely distributed "America's Top 120" tier.

"The result will be one compelling TV channel that showcases the fun and entertaining side of games and technology with the distribution necessary to achieve broad appeal," G4 chief Charles Hirschhorn said in a statement.

