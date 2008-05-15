Comcast Buys Networking Site Plaxo
By B&C Staff
Cable MSO Comcast beefed up its online services by agreeing to buy networking site Plaxo for $170 million.
Mountain View, Calif.-based Plaxo facilitates sharing of user contact information and photos, and it has 50,000 users. The company is closely held and funded by venture-capital investors.
Comcast has been diversifying into Web-based businesses with earlier acquisitions of video entertainment site Fancast, movie site Fandango and video-publishing company thePlatform.
