Comcast Brings Times Square Karaoke To The Web/VOD

Comcast's Internet video site Ziddio is about to receive an influx of tourists from Times Square.

When Times Square restaurant Spotlight Live opens to the general public on April 6th it will be fully equipped to allow diners to perform karaoke backed up by singing waiters. Performances will be recorded and streamed on a billboard outside of the restaurant and on Comcast's video site. Performers will be able to save their performances permanently to Ziddio as well as have CDs and DVDs burned for their families and friends. Performances which other customers and Internet viewers rate highly may appear on Ziddio's VOD channel as well.

The restaurant, according to Comcast Interactive Media SVP Elizabeth Schimel, is a "real-time, walk-in user-generated video location."

Companies have recently gone more and more to the streets in order to find user-generated content. Most recently in March Viacom's VH1 show acceptable.tv sent roving "mobile sound stages"[] around New York.