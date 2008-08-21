Comcast to Bring Web-Style 'Widgets' to TV with Intel

Comcast is teaming up with Intel on a technology that the companies said will let developers use Web-application tools to quickly write interactive-TV “widgets” that can serve up Internet content and social-networking features.

The Widget Channel framework, developed by Intel and Yahoo, provides a platform for the development and delivery of on-screen TV applications with content such as weather updates, news and games.

Intel and Yahoo previewed the Widget Channel framework Wednesday at the Intel Developer Forum in San Francisco, touting the initiative as a way to “complement and enhance the traditional TV-watching experience and bring content, information and community features available on the Internet within easy reach of the remote control.”

For more on this story, click here.