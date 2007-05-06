Comcast Boosts the Bundle With SmartZone

Comcast will deliver new features and functionality to its "triple-play" video, data and voice customers with SmartZone, a Web-based communications center that integrates data and voice features into a common user interface, or "dashboard," on a subscriber’s PC.

The free service, which will roll out later this year and be accessed through Comcast.net, will allow subscribers to check voicemail online; forward voicemail messages as audio files via email; send video instant messages; and manage a single "smart address book" that aggregates both email and phone contacts and is compatible with mobile devices. Technology partners for SmartZone include HP, which will design and manage, build and manage the application; Plaxo, which will provide its smart address book technology; and Zimbra, which is supplying messaging and collaboration software.

"From our standpoint, it’s really the first seamlessly integrated experience, with a simple, easy-to-use dashboard view," says Greg Butz, SVP of product development for Comcast. "We’re executing on our strategy of not just building the best video or data experience, but the best cross-platform experience."