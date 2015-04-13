Comcast Bills Accessibility as Merger Benefit

The week after Comcast pitched VOD and its third annual Xfinity Watchathon Week as a reason for regulators to approve its proposed deal with Time Warner Cable, Comcast did the same this week with respect to features and other enhancements that make its services and products more accessible, including the recently launched X1 “talking guide” for the blind and visually impaired.

Comcast has also touted the additional competition it would bring to the business services market as a benefit of the proposed TWC deal.

“As someone who was born blind, I know technology can be a great equalizer,” Tom Wlodkowski, Comcast Cable’s VP of accessibility, said in this blog post. “And at Comcast, I’m proud to lead the team responsible for exploring how our products and services can open new doors to independence. In fact, I think our industry-leading and sometimes unique focus on accessibility remains one of the overlooked consumer benefits of our pending transaction with Time Warner Cable.”

