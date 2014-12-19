Comcast’s ‘Talking Guide’ Goes Live

Comcast used Twitter to announce that a new “Talking Guide” for its X1 platform for customers who are blind or visually impaired has gone live.

Tom Wlodkowski, Comcast’s VP of accessibility, who is blind and played a key role in the development of the feature, blogged about the launch and posted a video that shows the talking guide in action.

“Starting in a few weeks, customers will be able to hear channel names and numbers, time slots and program details read aloud,” he wrote. “Things that many people take for granted like programming your DVR or choosing what movie to rent will be easier than ever for people with a vision or reading disability.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.