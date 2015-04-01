Comcast Makes (Small) Business Case for Merger

Bill Stemper, president of Comcast's business services unit, took to the Web to make a business case for the Time Warner Cable merger.

Stemper is definitely in agreement with Vice President Joe Biden, who has pitched broadband as a way to help small businesses be more competitive.

"One of the most important benefits of our transactions with Time Warner Cable and Charter will be providing our services to more businesses and the introduction of increased competition among communications companies, resulting in innovation and cutting-edge products and services," Stemper said.

