Comcast, Big Ten Have A Deal

Comcast and the Big Ten Network reached what is described as a long-term carriage deal. Sticking points had been over where the channel would be carried—sports tier, digital tier and basic—and the price. Big Ten was said to be asking more than $1 per subscriber, but a source familiar with the agreement says Comcast paid about 70 cents per sub. Comcast agreed to preview the network Aug. 15 on its expanded basic tier in markets with Big Ten schools in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. (But in Philadelphia, it will start out on the digital tier). After football and basketball seasons are over, Comcast will move Big Ten to digital tiers in "most" markets.