Comcast-backed AfroLandTV Launches on X1 and Flex Platforms

AfroLandTV, a free ad supported streaming TV network backed by Comcast, launched Monday on Comcast Cable’s X1 and Flex platforms.

The addition of X1 and Flex increases AfroLandTV’s distribution to an audience of more than 40 million viewers.

"The African film industry is the second largest in the world when it comes to content output, second only to India’s Bollywood,” said Michael Maponga, founder and CEO of AfroLandTV. "AfroLandTV is solving the lack of distribution and logistics within the African film and TV industry, while bringing premium African voices, storytelling and entertainment to the global forefront. Launching on the Comcast X1 and Flex platforms is an important step in bringing our unique and important content to the widest audience possible.”

AfroLandTV features 1,000 hours of free African movies and other entertainment programming from African.

The channel is available on smart TV, with free channels on Plex, Local Now, Rakuten, Riaxx TV, TCL, Comcast-owned Xumo, Distro TV and Rad Live, plus apps on iOS and Android devices.