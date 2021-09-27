Comcast-backed AfroLandTV Launches on X1 and Flex Platforms
Distribution up to 40 million viewers
AfroLandTV, a free ad supported streaming TV network backed by Comcast, launched Monday on Comcast Cable’s X1 and Flex platforms.
The addition of X1 and Flex increases AfroLandTV’s distribution to an audience of more than 40 million viewers.
"The African film industry is the second largest in the world when it comes to content output, second only to India’s Bollywood,” said Michael Maponga, founder and CEO of AfroLandTV. "AfroLandTV is solving the lack of distribution and logistics within the African film and TV industry, while bringing premium African voices, storytelling and entertainment to the global forefront. Launching on the Comcast X1 and Flex platforms is an important step in bringing our unique and important content to the widest audience possible.”
AfroLandTV features 1,000 hours of free African movies and other entertainment programming from African.
The channel is available on smart TV, with free channels on Plex, Local Now, Rakuten, Riaxx TV, TCL, Comcast-owned Xumo, Distro TV and Rad Live, plus apps on iOS and Android devices.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
