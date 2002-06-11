Comcast awards scholarships

The Comcast Foundation is handing out $663,000 in scholarships to 663

high-school seniors, the company said Tuesday.

Each student -- all of whom live in communities in Comcast Cable Communications Inc.'s Eastern and

Midwest divisions -- will receive a one-time grant of $1,000 to be used toward

their college education.

"It's important to encourage our youth to develop leadership skills," Comcast Corp. president Brian Roberts said.