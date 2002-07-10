Comcast, AT&T shareholders approve deal
According to Reuters, Comcast Corp. and AT&T Corp. shareholders Wednesday approved the planned $27 billion merger of AT&T Broadband with Comcast.
Comcast's acquisition of AT&T Broadband, which is expected to close later
this year, must still be approved by the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission.
Approval by Comcast's shareholders was never in doubt -- president Brian
Roberts owns around 87 percent of the company's voting shares.
The deal will create the nation's largest cable-TV operator, with more than 22
million customers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.