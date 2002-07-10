Comcast, AT&T shareholders approve deal

According to Reuters, Comcast Corp. and AT&T Corp. shareholders Wednesday approved the planned $27 billion merger of AT&T Broadband with Comcast.

Comcast's acquisition of AT&T Broadband, which is expected to close later

this year, must still be approved by the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission.

Approval by Comcast's shareholders was never in doubt -- president Brian

Roberts owns around 87 percent of the company's voting shares.

The deal will create the nation's largest cable-TV operator, with more than 22

million customers.