Comcast, AT&T claim clearance of antitrust hurdle

Comcast Corp. and AT&T Broadband said Tuesday that they expect their merger to

close during fourth quarter, following expiration of the Department of Justice's

Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for consummating mergers under antitrust

review.

Although the antitrust waiting period has expired, DOJ officials noted that

their review continues and they aim to reach a decision on this matter as quickly

as possible.

Although the DOJ may not block the deal now, it can still order

divestitures and impose other conditions on the company going forward. It also

stressed that the deal may not close until approval from the Federal

Communications Commission is reached.

Although AT&T Broadband may have jumped the gun on announcing a clear path to

winning DOJ approval, public-advocacy groups said the companies'

announcement affirms their worry that the DOJ will approve the deal with no

conditions.

The Consumers Union has called for the DOJ to require the companies to divest enough

cable properties to ensure that the merged company could not unduly influence

the distribution of cable-TV programming and high-speed Internet access offered

over cable wires.