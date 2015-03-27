Comcast: Apple Hasn’t Approached NBCU About OTT Play

Despite a report to the contrary, NBCUniversal hasn’t held back programming for a new OTT service Apple is reportedly developing, nor has Apple even approached NBCU about obtaining programming rights for it, Comcast told the FCC in a letter issued Thursday.

The letter was penned in response to an ex parte filed on Wednesday by Stop Mega Comcast, the coalition formed in December that is seeking to block the proposed Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger.

“Comcast may be withholding affiliated NBCUniversal ('NBCU') content in an effort to thwart the entry of potential new video competitors,” the coalition said, citing a recent story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that Apple wasn’t holding talks with NBCU due to a past “falling-out between Apple and NBCUniversal parent company Comcast.”

