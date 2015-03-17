'WSJ': Apple Eyes Fall Pay-TV Debut

Apple is in talks with cable programmers and most major broadcasters, including ABC, CBS and Fox, about a plan to launch an over-the-top pay-TV service this fall that would feature about 25 channels, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

It’s the latest in a flurry of rumors involving Apple and its plans to introduce a pay TV offering. Re/code reported last month that Apple had entered licensing discussions with programmers about an OTT service that would offer bundled subsets of programming and rely on an Apple-crafted user interface.

The WSJ said Apple’s current TV talks don’t involve NBCUniversal, claiming that they had a “falling out” after Apple’s earlier discussions with Comcast didn’t bear fruit.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.