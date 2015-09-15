Comcast Airing NBC Universo in HD

Comcast has launched NBC Universo, the sports and entertainment cable channel for Latinos, in high definition to its West Division customers.

Xfinity TV homes in that region include Denver, Albuquerque, Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City and California’s Bay Area, as well as Minneapolis and Houston.

“NBC Universo is championing the effort to bring Latinos the world-class sports and modern, edgy entertainment they want and deserve, and watching this compelling content in HD is important to them,” said Rubén Mendiola, president, NBC Universo. “Latinos are of paramount importance to Comcast, and by airing NBC Universo in HD, Xfinity TV is helping to bring a great viewing experience to many more U.S. Hispanic households.”

Earlier this year, DirecTV and Bright House Networks began airing NBC Universo in HD, while Cox Communications is in the process of rolling it out.

Sports programming on the channel includes La NFL en NBC Universo (select Sunday Night Football games in Spanish), soccer, NASCAR and WWE.