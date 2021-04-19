Comcast Advertising Taps Tony Sanchez as Head of Customer Experience

Comcast Advertising named Tony Sanchez as VP, customer experience, a new post at the Comcast division.

Tony Sanchez, VP, customer experience, Comcast Advertising (Image credit: Comcast Advertising)

Sanchez, who had been VP of operations for the customer experience product team, will spearhead the company’s customer and employee focus and work with Comcast Corp.’s diversity, equity and inclusion teams.

He will oversee the Net Promoter System, the customer and employee experience methodology, designed to aggregate feedback and make it actionable, and other programs.

The 13-year Navy veteran and Seal team officer will report to Sandy Gunn, senior VP, human resources, for Comcast Advertising.

“Delivering a simple, consistent and excellent customer experience has always been such a critical part of what we do,” Gunn said. “In his time at Comcast, Tony and his team have demonstrated a passion for the customer and employee experience and an unwavering commitment to making it the best it can be. We are delighted to have a smart, strategic and people-oriented leader like Tony leading this charge.”

Sanchez joined Comcast in 2017 and helped launch the Xfinity Assistant, which answers questions from customers and is available all day. Usage of Xfinity Assistant is up 445%. Before joining Comcast he held posts at Neuberger Berman, Bernstein Global Wealth Management, Kensy Nash and Stryker.

“Regardless of the industry sector, delivering superior customer experiences and customer relationships are critical to long-term business success, especially in today’s times,” Sanchez said. “I experienced this firsthand in my most recent role at Comcast and I am excited for the opportunity to find new ways of engaging with customers in the more complex business-to-business space in my new post.”