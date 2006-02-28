Comcast Adds Execs

Comcast has promoted two executives and added one in its Southfield, Mich., office.

Doug Pauley, VP, marketing, central region, for Comcast, has been named VP, marketing, for video products, for the Midwest division; Mike Cleland, director of operations for Comcast Spotlight, has been named area VP, Detroit-West; Virginia Goble, formerly head of her own insurance agency, has joined Comcast in Southfield, Mich., as VP, new products, for its Midwest division.