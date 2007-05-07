Comcast Adds CSTV In Chicago, South Bend

CSTV, the CBS-owned college sports network, has added Comcast cable systems in Chicago and South Bend, Ind., starting June 27.

The channel will be part of Comcast's digital sports tier.

CSTV is boasting 21 million subs, on the order of double its sub base when CBS closed on its purchase of the channel a little over a year ago.

That sub count has benefitted big time from a DirecTV deal related to CBS' rights to NCAA basketball.

