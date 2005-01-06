Comcast Adds Asian Channel in L.A.

ImaginAsian TV, the 24-hour Asian American network, will be carried by Comcast Southern California, which includes Los Angeles, beginning today.

The ad-supported network, which airs acquired and original entertainment and news programming from the U.S. and Asia, will now be available to 340,000 additional households on digital basic cable channel 101 in the market, airing Monday-Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight (PST) and weekends from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The niche network is currently carried by Comcast in San Francisco. All programs have English subtitles and prime time programs are introduced by English-speaking Asian American hosts.