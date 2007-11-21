Comcast Adding HD Channels in Calif., Raising Prices

Comcast is adding between four and eight new HD channels to its systems in central California as of Dec. 12.

National channels that will be added include A&E HD, Discovery Channel HD, History HD, HGTV HD, National Geographic HD, NFL Network HD and USA Network HD. Local CW affiliate channel KMAX HD will also be launched at that time.

The cable operator will also add several national standard-definition channels to these systems, including Fox Business Network, C-SPAN 3, Oxygen and Azteca America affiliate KRHT.

At the same time, the company announced that the average customer’s bill will increase by approximately 3.19% starting Jan. 1. According to Bryan Byrd, Comcast’s director of communications in central California, the price hike reflects the increased value of services, including “building the largest video-on-demand library with nearly 10,000 programs, offering the most HD viewing choices and making a $663 million investment to provide advanced products and services and improved customer service throughout Northern California.”

The company said there will be no increases for its high-speed-Internet or digital-voice services.