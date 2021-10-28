Comcast Adding Apple TV Plus For Xfinity and Sky Customers

Comcast subscribers will be able to access shows like 'Ted Lasso"

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts announced Thursday that it made a deal with Apple to distribute Apple TV Plus and the Apple TV app.

The app will be available to Xfinity and Sky customers on 1, Flex, XClass, Sky Glass and Sky Q devices.

“We’re working together with our partners to deliver the best apps and experiences on our platforms,” Roberts said during Comcast’s earnings call. “Our teams are sharing capabilities and collaborating across the company, collectively drawing on our scale and leadership in broadband, aggregation and streaming to innovate and profitably-serve new and existing customers.

Comcast has been adding streaming services to its X1 and Flex platforms, aiming to retain customers.