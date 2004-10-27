Comcast Ad Revs Up

Comcast Corp. got a nice bump in ad revenue for the third quarter compared with the same quarter last year, according to quarterly statements released Wednesday.

Total ad revs for the nation;s largest cable system owner were $319 million, up 15.5% from 3Q 2003, which the company was attributing both the election year bump and its regional interconnect strategy.

That regional/national advertising was up 20%, compared to a 10% gain for local ad revenue.

For the first nine months, ad revenue is at $918 million, up 15.2% over the same period in 2003.

