KBGG(AM), KGGO(FM), KHKI(FM) and KJJY(FM) Des Moines and KRKQ(FM) Boone/Des Moines, Iowa

Price: $30 million

Buyer: Wilks Broadcasting LLC, Newton, Mass. (Jeffrey Wilks, CEO); owns/is buying five other FMs and two other AMs, all Mich. or Mo.

Seller: Barnstable Broadcasting Co., Newton (Albert J. Kaneb, chairman); owns/is buying 17 other FMs and five other AMs. Kaneb owns/has interest in 16 more FMs and eight more AMs

Facilities: KBGG : 1700 kHz, 10 kW day; KGGO : 94.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,059 ft.; KHKI : 97.3 MHz, 115 kW, ant. 449 ft.; KJJY : 92.5 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 541 ft.; KRKQ : 98.3 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 525 ft.

Formats: KBGG : business news; KGGO : rock; KHKI, KJJY : country; KRKQ : classic rock

Broker: Bergner & Co.

KBUS(FM), KOYN(FM) and KPLT-AM-FM Paris, Texas

Price: $2.7 million

Buyer:

East Texas Broadcasting Inc., Mount Pleasant, Texas (J.R. Kitchens and John Mitchell, principals); owns KIMP(AM) Mount Pleasant, KSCN(FM) Pittsburg/Mount Pleasant and KALK(FM ) Winfield/Mount Pleasant, Texas

Seller: Carephil Communications, Paris (Phil Silva, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: KBUS : 101.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 500 ft.; KOYN : 93.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KPLT(AM ): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KPLT-FM : 107.7 MHz, 35 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Formats: KBUS : classic rock, news; KOYN : country; KPLT(AM ): modern country; KPLT-FM : hot AC

Broker: Media Services Group Inc.

31% of KWIN(FM) Lodi, KNVQ(FM) (formerly KZZF) South Lake Tahoe, KJOY(FM) Stockton and KWNN(FM) Turlock, all Calif., and KPTL(AM) Carson City/Reno, Nev.

Price: $723,820 (for stock)

Buyers: Four children of Ronald W. Miller (see seller); already own 20% of stations

Seller: Ronald W. Miller Trust, San Francisco (Ronald W. Miller, trustee/chairman of Silverado Broadcasting Co.); owns 80% of Silverado, whose stations are the subject of this deal. Ronald W. Miller owns two other FMs and one other AM.

Facilities: KWIN : 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; KNVQ : 102.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 2,794 ft.; KJOY : 99.3 MHz, 2.35 kW, ant. 330 ft.; KWNN : 98.3 MHz, 1.6 kW, ant. 390 ft.; KPTL : 1300 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night

Formats: KWIN: CHR; KNVQ: oldies; KJOY: AC; KWNN : CHR; KPTL: oldies, news/talk

KSLD(AM)-KKIS-FM Soldotna/Kenai, Alaska

Price: $550,000

Buyer: KSRM Inc., Soldotna (John Davis, president/93% owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Chester P. Coleman, San Francisco; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1140 kHz, 10 kW; FM: 96.5 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 259 ft.

Formats: AM: classic rock; FM: AC