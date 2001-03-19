WFPG-AM-FM and WPUR(FM) Atlantic City, N.J.

Price: $19.4 million cash

Buyer: Millennium Radio Group LLC, New York (Charles W. Banta, managing member/president, Mercury Capital Partners)

Seller: Citadel Communications Corp., Las Vegas (Lawrence R. Wilson, chairman; Forstmann Little & Co., owner [Theodore J. Forstmann, senior partner]); owns/is buying 140 other FMs and 65 other AMs

Facilities: WFPG(AM ): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WFPG-FM : 96.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WPUR : 107.3 MHz, 13.5 kW, ant. 450 ft.

Formats: WFPG(AM ): talk; WFPG-FM : light rock, soft AC; WPUR: country

Brokers: Star Media Group Inc. (buyer); Kalil & Co. Inc. (seller)