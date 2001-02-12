WDJX(FM), WLRS(FM) and WULV(FM) (formerly WLRS) Louisville, Ky., WBLO(FM) Charlestown, Ind./Louisville, WGZB-FM Corydon, Ind./Louisville and WMJM(FM) Jeffersontown, Ky./ Louisville; KTTB(FM) (formerly KARP) Glencoe/Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.; WIZF(FM) Erlanger, Ky./ Cincinnati; WCKX(FM) Columbus, Ohio; WXMG(FM) Upper Arlington/Columbus and WJYD(FM) (formerly WCZZ) London/ Columbus, Ohio; WING-AM-FM Dayton, WGTZ(FM) Eaton/Dayton and WKSW(FM) Urbana/Dayton, Ohio, and LMA for WDBZ(AM) (formerly WUBE) Cincinnati

Price:

About $190 million

Buyer:

Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Catherine L. Hughes, chairwoman/ owner; Alfred Liggins, president); owns/is buying 50 other radio stations

Seller:

Blue Chip Broadcasting Inc., Cincinnati (L. Ross Love, president); owns WLXO(FM) Lexington and WBTF(FM) Midway/Lexington, Ky.; is selling WFIA(AM) Louisville

Facilities:

WDJX : 99.7 MHz, 24 kW, ant. 720 ft.; WLRS : 105.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 194 ft.; WULV : 102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; WBLO : 104.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WGZB-FM : 96.5 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WMJM : 101.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 194 ft.; KTTB : 96.3 MHz, 29.5 kW, ant. 584 ft.; WIZF : 100.9 MHz, 1.25 kW, ant. 508 ft.; WCKX : 107.5 MHz, 1.9 kW, ant. 413 ft.; WXMG : 98.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WJYD : 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WING(AM): 1410 KHZ, 4 KW; WING-FM : 102.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WGTZ : 92.9 MHz, 31.6 kW, ant. 600 ft.; WKSW : 101.7 MHz, 3.2 kW, ant. 407 ft.; WDBZ : 1230 kHz, 1 kW

Formats:

WDJX : CHR/top 40; WLRS : alternative rock; WULV : soft AC; WBLO : young urban; WGZB-FM : urban; WMJM : Jammin'Oldies; KTTB : urban pop; WIZF , WCKX : urban; WXMG : Jammin'Oldies; WJYD : gospel; WING(AM ): ESPN; WING-FM : classic rock; WGTZ : CHR/top 40; WKSW : country; WDBZ : urban talk

WMOV-AM-FM Ravenswood, W.Va.

Price:

$500,000 (half cash, half stock)

Buyer:

Legend Communications LLC, Ellicott City, Md. (spouses Larry and Susan Patrick, principals); owns/is buying four other AMs and six other FMs

Seller:

H. Rex Osborne and Lawrence D. Koenig, Ravenswood; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 1360 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 93.1 MHz, 3.3 kW ant. 446 ft.

Format:

Both oldies

Broker:

Patrick Communications