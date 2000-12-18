Swap of WWFY(FM) (formerly WGTK ) Middlebury, Vt., for WDOE(AM) Dunkirk and WBKX(FM) (formerly WCQA) Fredonia/Dunkirk, N.Y.

Value:

More than $775,000 (cash being paid to swapper of WWFY )

Swapper,WWFY:

Bulmer Communications of Vermont Inc., North East, Pa. (John A. Bulmer, president/owner). John Bulmer is buying permit for WMHU(FM) Cooperstown, Pa. (see item, below). Note: Bulmer acquired WWFY along with CP for WRRO(FM) Addison, Vt., in swap valued at at least $28,500 (Changing Hands, June 14, 1999)

Swapper,WDOE, WBKX :

Vox Media Corp., Newton, Mass. (Bruce G. Danziger, president/60% owner); owns/is buying 19 other FMs and nine other AMs. Note: Vox bought WDOE as part of package deal (Changing Hands, April 10)

Facilities:

WWFY : 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; WDOE : 1410 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night; WBKX : 96.5 MHz, 660 W, ant. 686 ft.

Formats:

WWFY : classic rock; WDOE : oldies, news/talk; WBKX : country

55% of KOVE(AM)-KDLY(FM) Lander, Wyo.

Price:

$487,958 (for stock)

Buyer:

Joseph R. and Andrea L. Kenney (husband and wife with rights of survivorship), Lander. Upon closing, Kenneys will own 100% of KOVE-KDLY

Seller:

Daniel E. Breece, Lander; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 1330 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; FM: 97.5 MHz, 62 kW, ant. 420 ft.

Formats:

AM: C & W; FM: contemporary rockWCVI(AM) Connellsville and WPQR-FM Uniontown/Connellsville (near Pittsburgh), Pa.

Price:

$475,000

Buyer:

Keymarket Licenses LLC, Carnegie, Pa. (Donald J. Alt, Kirby E. Confer and Lynn A. Depen, members); owns/is buying 15 other FMs and seven other AMs, including the following Pittsburgh-area stations: WASP(AM) Brownsville, WESA-AM-FM and WPNT(AM)-WOGI(FM) Charleroi and WASP-FM Oliver/Uniontown, Pa., WOMP-AM-FM Bellaire, Ohio/Wheeling, W.Va., WOHI(AM)-WOGF FM East Liverpool, Ohio- WELI(FM ) East Liverpool/Wheeling and WSTV ( AM)-WRKY(FM) Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling. Alt and Confer each own 40% of Forever Broadcasting LLC, which owns/is buying 17 FMs and nine AMs. Alt and Confer also each own 35% of WRUS Inc., which owns/is buying six FMs and five AMs; is selling WVVR(FM) Hopkinsville, Ky./Clarksville, Tenn., to SagaCommunications Inc., of which Alt is a director (Changing Hands, Nov. 6).

Seller:

Robert H. Slone (receiver), Greenburg, Pa.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 1340 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant 300 ft.

Formats:

AM: adult standards ; FM: AC

Broker:

Ray H. Rosenblum (court-appointed for seller)