WWWT(AM)-WCVR-FM Randolph, Vt./ Hanover, N.H., WSYB(AM)-WZRT(FM) Rutland/Randolph, Vt./ Hanover and WLCQ(FM) (formerly WXNT) Port Henry, N.Y./Middlebury, Vt.



Price:

$5.85 million



Buyer:

Clear Channel (see first TV item and items, below); owns/is buying WTSL(AM)-WGXL(FM) Hanover, WXXK(FM ) Lebanon/Hanover and WVRR(FM) Newport/ Lebanon/Hanover, N.H., WEZF(FM) Burlington, Vt., and WCPV(FM) Essex, N.Y./Burlington

Seller: Excalibur Media Inc., Farmington, Conn. (Joel M. Hartstone, chairman/50% owner). Hartstone owns Sabre Communications, which owns nine FMs and five AMs in Indiana, New York and Pennsylvania and is a director of Three Eagles Communications Inc., which owns 21 FMs, 13 AMs and one construction permit in five states. Note: Excalibur bought WWWT-WCVR for $1.15 million (Changing Hands, Oct. 11, 1999)

Facilities: WWWT: 1320 kHz, 1 kW day, 66 W night; WCVR-FM: 102.1 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 436 ft.; WSYB: 1380 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; WZRT: 97.1 MHz, 1.15 kW, ant. 2,591 ft.; WLCQ: 92.1 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 10 ft.

Formats: WWWT: country; WCVR-FM: news; WSYB: news/talk; WZRT: AC; WLCQ: news/talk



Broker:

Joregnson Broadcast Brokerage (buyer)