WKNY(AM) Kingston, WRRB(FM) (formerly WDSP) Arlington/Middletown, WEOK(AM)-WPDH(FM) Poughkeepsie, WCZX(FM) Hyde Park/Poughkeepsie, WPDA(FM) Jeffersonville/ Poughkeepsie, WALL(AM)-WRRV(FM) Middletown/Poughkeepsie and WZAD(FM) Wurtsboro/Poughkeepsie, all N.Y.



Price:

$53 million cash



Buyer:

Aurora II LLC, Stamford, Conn. (Frank D. Osborn, president/owner). Osborn is president/7% owner of Aurora Communications LLC, which owns WICC(AM ) Bridgeport, WINE(AM)-WRKI(FM) Brookfield, WEBE(FM) Westport, all Conn., and WFAF(FM) Mount Kisco, WPUT(AM)-WAXB(FM) Pattersona and WFAS-AM-FM White Plains, all N.Y. Osborn also owns 33.3% of KBCB(TV ) Bellingham/Seattle, Wash., and 20% of WHTV(TV ) Jackson/ Lansing, Mich.



Sellers:

WPDA : Michael J. Harris (75% owner) Poughkeepsie ALL OTHERS: Robert R. Dyson, Poughkeepsie; no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

WKNY : 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WRRB : 96.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 1,010 ft.; WEOK : 1390 kHz, 5 kW day; WPDH : 101.5 MHz, 4.5 kW, ant. 1,540 ft.; WCZX : 97.7 MHz, 300 W, ant. 1,030 ft.; WPDA : 106.1 MHz, 1.6 kW, ant. 627 ft.; WALL : 1340 kHz, 1 kW; WRRV : 92.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; WZAD : 97.3 MHz, 620 w, ant. 718 ft.

Format: WKNY : AC; WRRB : progressive alternative rock; WEOK : MOR; WPDH : AOR; WCZX : oldies; WPDA : AOR; WALL : news/talk; WRRV : alternative rock; WZAD : oldies KVFC(AM)-KRTZ(FM) Cortez, Colo./Farmington, N.M.

Price:

$675,000

Buyer: AGM-Four Corners LLC, Bakersfield, Calif. (brothers Anthony S. and L. Rogers Brandon, each 25% members; Edward B. Hutton, 50% member). Brandons own/are buying 17 FMs and nine AMs, including KENN(AM)-KRWN(FM) and KNNT(AM) Farmington, KISZ-FM Cortez/ Farmington and seller's assets. Each also owns 25% of AGM Nevada LLC, which owns/is buying seven FMs and four AMs



Seller:

AGM-Rocky Mountain Broadcasting I LLC, Bakersfield (Brandons each own 50%); owns five Colorado FMs



Facilities:

KVFC : 740 kHz, 1 kW day, 250 W night; KRTZ : 98.7 MHz, 27 kW, ant. 2,900 ft.



Formats:

KVFC : oldies, sports; KRTZ : country