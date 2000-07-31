WDAK(AM), WGSY(FM), WMLF(AM) and WPNX(AM)-WVRK(FM) Columbus, Ga., WSTH-FM Alexander City, Ala./Columbus, WAGH(FM) Fort Mitchell, Ala./Columbus and WBFA(FM) Smiths, Ala./Columbus; WGBF-AM-FM, WTRI-FM and WYNG-FM, Evansville, Ind.; KGLO(AM)-KIAI(FM) Mason City, KCHA-AM-FM Charles City/Mason City, KLKK(FM) Clear Lake/Mason City, KCZE(FM) New Hampton/Mason City and KWMM(FM) Osage/Mason City, Iowa, and KYSM-AM-FM Mankato, KXLP(FM) New Ulm/Mankato, KNUJ(AM) New Ulm, KNSG(FM) Springfield/New Ulm, KWEB(AM)-KRCH(FM) Rochester, KNFX(AM) Austin/Rochester, KMFX-FM Lake City/ Rochester, KMFX(AM) Wabasha/Rochester and KNUF(FM) Mankato/New Ulm/St. Peter, all Minn.

Price: About $57 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman); owns/is buying 19 TV stations and 887 other radio stations, including 13 stations in three markets (see next item)

Seller: Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president); owns/is buying 91 AMs and 217 FMs, including WKQB(FM) Southern Pines/Fayetteville, N.C. (see first FM item, below)

Facilities: wdak: 540 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night; wgsy: 100.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; wmlf: 1270 kHz, 5 kW; wpnx: 1460 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; wvrk: 102.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,521 ft.; WSTH-FM: 106.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.; wagh: 98.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; wbfa: 101.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; wgbh(am): 1280 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; WGBH-FM: 103.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 460 ft.; WTRI-FM: 94.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 425 ft.; WYNG-FM: 105.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 480 ft.; kglo: 1300 kHz, 5 kW; kiai: 93.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 790 ft.; krch: 101.7 MHz, 39.1 kW, ant. 554 ft.; kcha(am): 1580 kHz, 500 W day, 10 W night; KCHA-FM: 95.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; klkk: 103.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 300 ft.; kcze: 95.1 MHz, 5.5 kW, ant. 328 ft.; kwmm: 98.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 154 ft.; kysm(am): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; KYSM-FM: 103.5 MHz, 81 kW, ant. 530 ft.; kxlp: 93.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 489 ft.; knuj: 860 kHz, 1 kW; knsg: 94.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 472 ft.; kweb: 1270 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; krch: 101.7 MHz, 39.1 kW, ant. 554 ft.; knfx: 970 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night; KMFX-FM: 102. 5 MHz, 9.4 kW, ant. 528 ft.; kmfx(am): 1190 kHz, 1 kW day; knuf: not available

Formats: wdak: sports talk; wgsy: AC; wmlf: Unforgettable Stardust; wpnx: Southern gospel; wvrk: AOR; WSTH-FM: big band; wagh: urban AC; wbfa: CHR; wgbh(am): news/talk; WGBH-FM: rock; WTRI-FM: classic rock; WYNG-FM: modern country; kglo: MOR; kiai: country; krch: classic rock; kcha(am): info/talk; KCHA-FM: AC; klkk: AC/oldies; kcze, kwmm: AC; kysm(am): music of the '40s, '50s & '60s; KYSM-FM: hot country; kxlp: classic rock'n 'roll; knuj: news/farm/C & W; knsg: country; kweb: sports/talk; krch: classic rock; knfx: talk; KMFX-FM: country; kmfx(am): C & W; knuf: not available

KGMY(AM)-KGBX-FM and KXUS(FM) Springfield, KGMY-FM Aurora/Springfield and KTOZ-FM Pleasant Hope/Springfield, Mo., and KBBA(AM), KGMM(AM)-KEAN-FM, KEYJ-FM, KHYS(FM) (formerly KORF-FM), KULL(FM) Abilene, KKYS(FM) Bryan/ College Station and KAGG(FM) Madisonville/Bryan/College Station, Texas

Price: $57 million

Buyer: Clear Channel (see preceding item)

Seller: Sunburst Media Corp., Dallas (John M. Borders, president); owns/ has interest in eight AMs and 18 FMs

Facilities: kgmy(am): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KGBX-FM: 105.9 MHz, 38 kW, ant. 558 ft.; KGMY-FM: 100.5 MHz, 33 kW, ant. 600 ft.; KTOZ-FM: 95.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 497 ft.; kxus: 97.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 479 ft.; kbba: 1470 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; kgmm: 1280 kHz, 500 W day, 226 W night; KEAN-FM: 105.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 810 ft.; KEYJ-FM: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant 670 ft.; khys: 100.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,260 ft.; kull: 92.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; kkys: 104.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 350 ft.; kagg: 96.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 500 ft.

Formats: kgmy(am): oldies; KGBX-FM: AC; KGMY-FM: country; KTOZ-FM: modern AC; kxus: classic rock; kbba: regional Mexican; kgmm: Hispanic; KEAN-FM: country; KEYJ-FM: classic rock; khys: hot AC; kull: oldies; kkys: hot AC; kagg: country

Broker: Salomon Smith Barney (seller)