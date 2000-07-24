Trending

By

WCEN-AM-FM Mount Pleasant/Midland/Saginaw, Mich.

Price: $6 million

Buyer: Wilks Broadcasting Holdings, New York (Craig B. Klosk, president); owns wsgw(am)-wger-fm and WTCF(FM) Saginaw

Seller: Sommerville Associates LLC, Mount Pleasant (Richard Sommerville, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1150 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night; FM: 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 994 ft.

Formats: AM: news/talk; FM: hot country