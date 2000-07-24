COMBOS
WCEN-AM-FM Mount Pleasant/Midland/Saginaw, Mich.
Price: $6 million
Buyer: Wilks Broadcasting Holdings, New York (Craig B. Klosk, president); owns wsgw(am)-wger-fm and WTCF(FM) Saginaw
Seller: Sommerville Associates LLC, Mount Pleasant (Richard Sommerville, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: AM: 1150 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night; FM: 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 994 ft.
Formats: AM: news/talk; FM: hot country
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.