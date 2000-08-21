WVLD(AM), WQPW(FM) and WWRQ-FM Valdosta and WVGA(FM) Lakeland/Valdosta, Ga.

Price: $6 million

Buyer: Southern Broadcasting Group LLC, East Lansing, Mich. (Michael H. Oesterle and G. W. Stover II, managing members); owns/is buying four other AMs, four other FMs and construction permit for WKZZ(FM) Tifton, Ga. Stover owns WHFB-AM-FM Benton Harbor, Mich.

Seller: Brooks Communications Inc., Valdosta (Albert L. Brooks, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wvld: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; wqpw: 95.7 MHz, 35.9 kW, ant. 606 ft.; WWRQ-FM: 107.7 MHz, 13 kW, ant. 500 ft.; wvga: 105.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.;

Formats: wvld: news/talk; wqpw: AC; WWRQ-FM: classic rock; wvga: country

Broker: Media Services Group Inc. (buyer)

KPTL(AM) Carson City/Reno, Nev., and KZZF(FM) South Lake Tahoe, Calif./Carson City/Reno

Price: $3.6 million

Buyer: Silverado Broadcasting Co., Stockton, Calif. (Ronald Miller, chairman); owns three other FMs. Miller also owns one AM and two FMs.

Seller: Moon Broadcasting Reno LLC, Los Angeles (Abel A. DeLuna, president); owns three AMs and five FMs

Facilities: AM: 1300 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 w night; FM: 102.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 2,794 ft.

Formats: Both oldies

Broker: Exline Co. (buyer)