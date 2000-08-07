WKRS(AM)-WXLC(FM) Chicago/Waukegan, Ill.

Price: $9.4 million

Buyer: NextMedia Group LLC, Englewood, Colo. (Carl E. Hirsch, chairman/5.8% owner; Steven Dinetz, president/5.8% owner; Samuel Weller, president/0.1% owner/co-COO, radio); owns/is buying 17 other AMs and 26 other FMs, including Chicago-area WAIT(AM) Crystal Lake, WZSR(FM) Woodstock/ Crystal Lake, wjol(am)-wlli-fm and WJTW(FM) Joliet and WBVS(FM) Coal City/Wilmington, all Ill., and wlip(am)-wiil(fm) Kenosha and WEXT(FM) Sturtevant/Racine, Wis.

Seller: Belvidere Broadcasting LP, Chicago (Bruce Buzil and Chris Devine, principals). Buzil and Devine own/are buying 36 AMs and 74 FMs

Facilities: AM: 1220 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 322 ft.

Formats: AM: news/talk; FM: AC

Broker: Star Media Group Inc.

KMON-AM-FM and KLFM(FM) Great Falls, KCAP(AM)-KZMT(FM) Helena, KHKR-FM East Helena/Helena and KEYZ(AM)-KYYZ(FM) Williston, all Mont., and KTHC(FM) Sidney, N.D./Williston, Mont.

Price: $7.5 million

Buyer: Commonwealth Communications LLC, San Diego (Dex Allen, principal); owns five other AMs and six other FMs

Seller: STARadio Corp., Great Falls, Mont. (Jack Whitley, president); owns one AM and two FMs

Facilities: kmon(am): 560 kHz, 5 kW; KMON-FM: 94.5 MHz, 98 kW, ant. 495 ft.; klfm: 92.9 MHz, 98 kW, ant. 410 ft.; kcap: 1340 kHz, 1 kW; kzmt: 101.1 MHz, 95 kW, ant. 1,899 ft.; KHKR-FM: 104.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,896 ft.; keyz: 660 kHz, 5 kW; kyyz: 96.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 873 ft.; kthc: 95.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 718 ft.

Formats: kmon(am): country; KMON-FM: hot country; klfm: oldies; kcap: news/talk; kzmt: classic rock; KHKR-FM, keyz, kyyz: country; kthc: AC

Broker: Media Venture Partners

KHSP-FM Ashdown, Ark./Texarkana, Texas, and KCAR(AM)-KGAP(FM) Clarksville/Texarkana and KEWL-AM-FM New Boston/Texarkana, Texas

Price: $3.25 million

Buyer: Petracom Media LLC, Lutz, Fla. (Henry A. Ash, president); is buying three other AMs and four other FMs in Kansas and Missouri

Seller: Basso Broadcasting Inc., Texarkana (Louis M. Basso III, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: KHSP-FM: 93.9 MHz, 7.4 kW, ant. 597 ft.; kcar: 1350 kHz, 500 W day, 50 W night; kgap: 98.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 328 ft.; kewl(am): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; KEWL-FM: 95.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 325 ft.

Formats: KHSP-FM: contemporary Christian; kcar: classic country; kgap, kewl(am), KEWL-FM: oldies

WMTN(AM)-WMXK(FM) Morristown/Knoxville, Tenn.

Price: $1 million

Buyer: Horne Radio LLC, Knoxville (Douglas A. Horne, chief manager/61% owner); owns/has interest in seven other AMs and two other FMs, including WKVL(AM) Knoxville

Seller: Newport Publishing Co., Morristown (John M. Jones, chairman/ director/14.17% owner). Jones and family have interest in two AMs and two FMs

Facilities: AM: 1300 kHz, 5 kW day, 100 W night; FM: 95.9 MHz, 1.1 kW, ant. 771 ft.

Formats: AM: gospel; FM: country

WMNS(AM)-WMXO(FM) Olean, N.Y./Bradford, Pa.

Price: $790,000

Buyer: Vox Radio Group LP, Claremont, N.H. (John Bulmer, Bruce Danziger and Jeffrey Shapiro, principals); owns/is buying nine other AMs and 19 other FMs, including nearby WZZM-FM Corinth, WDOE(AM) Dunkirk, WCQA(FM) Fredonia, WMML(AM) Glenn Falls, WBZA(AM) South Glenn Falls/Glenn Falls, WENU(FM) and WHTR(FM) Hudson Falls, wksn(am)-whug(fm) Jamestown and WNYQ(FM) Queensbury, all N.Y. Bulmer, Danziger and Shapiro own Southbridge Radio Corp., which is swapping WIMV(FM) Madison, Fla./Valdosta, Ga. (see FM item, below)

Seller: Magnum Broadcasting Inc., Russell, Pa. (Michael M. Stapleford, president); is swapping WRLP(FM) Russell/Jamestown, N.Y. (see FM item, below)

Facilities: AM: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day, 30 W night; FM: 101.5 MHz, 1.55 kW, ant. 405 ft.

Formats: AM: news/talk; FM: AC