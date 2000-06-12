The option to buy KMVP(AM) and KTAR(AM)-KKLT(FM) all Phoenix, Ariz.

Value: $160 million

Buyer: Emmis Communications Corp., Indianapolis (Jeffrey H. Smulyan, chairman; Greg Nathanson, president, TV division); owns/is buying 22 TVs, two other AMs and 13 other FMs

Seller: Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., New York (David J. Barrett, president); owns 26 TVs, five other AMs and two other FMs

Facilities: kmvp: 860 kHz, 1 kW; ktar: 620 kHz, 5 kW; kklt: 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,680 ft.

Formats: kmvp: sports; ktar: news/talk; kklt: AC

KJUL(FM), KKLZ(FM) and KSTJ(FM) Las Vegas; KMEZ(FM) Belle Chasse/New Orleans, WBYU(AM) and WRNO-FM New Orleans

Price: $138 million

Buyer: Beasley Broadcast Group Inc., Naples, Fla. (George G. Beasley, chairman); owns 15 other AMs and 21 other FMs

Seller: Centennial Broadcasting LLC, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allen Shaw, president); owns WOSN(FM) Indian River Shores/Vero Beach, Fla. Shaw will become vice chairman and co-CFO of Beasley.

Facilities: kjul: 104.3 MHz, 24.5 kW, ant. 3,700 ft.; kklz: 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,170 ft.; kstj: 105.5 MHz, 3.7 kW, ant. 1,588 ft.; kmez: 102.9 MHz, 4.7 kW, ant. 604 ft.; wbyu: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WRNO-FM: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,004 ft.

Formats: kjul: nostalgia; kklz: classic rock; kstj: hot AC; kmez: rhythm & blues; wbyu: nostalgia; WRNO-FM: classic rock

Broker: Bergner & Co.

WSUN(AM) (formerly WSAA) St. Petersburg/Tampa, Fla., WALR-FM Atlanta and KLUP(AM) Terrell Hills/San Antonio and KKHT(FM) Conroe/Houston

Estimated value: $80 million to $90 million

Swapper of WSUN, KLUP and WALR: Cox Radio Inc., Atlanta (Robert F. Neil, president); owns/is buying 17 other AMs and 59 other FMs including WWRM(FM), WBBY(FM) and WFJO(FM) Tampa/St. Petersburg, WSUN-FM Holiday/Tampa/St. Petersburg, WDUV(FM) New Port Richey/Tampa/St. Petersburg and WHPT(FM) Sarasota/Tampa/St. Petersburg; WSB-AM-FM Atlanta, WBTS(FM) Athens/Atlanta, WFOX(FM) Gainesville/Atlanta and WJZF(FM) La Grange/Atlanta; kkyx(am), KCYY(FM) and KISS-FM San Antonio, KONO-AM-FM Helotes/San Antonio, KSMG(FM) Seguin/San Antonio and KCJZ(FM) Terrell Hills/San Antonio; and KKBQ-FM Pasadena/Houston, KKTL-FM Cleveland/Houston and KLDE(FM) Houston

Swapper of KKHT: Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president); owns/is buying 48 other AMs and 21 other FMs including WNIV(AM) and WKKA(AM) Atlanta and WLTA(AM) Alpharetta/Atlanta; KENR(AM) Houston, KTEK(AM) Alvin/Houston and KSLR(AM) San Antonio

Facilities: wsun: 620 kHz, 5 kW day, 5.4 kW night; WALR-FM: 104.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.; klup: 930 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; kkht: 106.9 MHz, 95 kW, ant. 1,128 ft.

Formats: wsun: news; WALR-FM: urban contemporary; klup: MOR; kkht: religious talk

Broker: Media Venture Partners