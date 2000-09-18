KSLY-FM San Luis Obispo, KURQ(FM) (formerly KQJZ) Grover Beach/San Luis Obispo, KSTT-FM Los Osos/Baywood Park/San Luis Obispo, KSMA(AM)-KSNI-FM and KXFM(FM) Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, KHIS(AM)-KKXX-FM and KRAB(FM) Bakersfield, KDFO(FM) and KKDJ(FM) Delano/Bakersfield, Calif., and construction permit for KSMY(FM) (formerly KAKV) Lompoc/San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Price: $45 million cash (includes $100,000 noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 19 TVs and 900 other radio stations

Seller: Mondosphere Broadcasting Inc., Fresno, Calif. (Clifford N. Burnstein and Peter D. Mensch, co-owners); owns one other AM and five other FMs

Facilities: KSLY-FM: 96.1 MHz, 5.6 kW, ant. 1,410 ft.; kurq: 107.3 MHz, 4.2 kW, ant. 807 ft.; KSTT-FM: 101.3 MHz, 4.86 kW, ant. 1,506 ft.; ksma: 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KSNI-FM: 102.5 MHz, 17.5 kW, ant. 775 ft.; kxfm: 99.1 MHz, 1.8 kW, ant. 1,905 ft.; khis: 800 kHz, 250 W day, 21 W night; KKXX-FM: 96.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 550 ft.; krab: 106.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 410 ft.; kdfo: 98.5 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 499 ft.; kkdj: 105.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 547 ft.; ksmy: 106.7 MHz, 1.65 kW, ant. 1,237 ft.

Formats: KSLY-FM: AC; kurq: jazz; KSTT-FM: soft AC; ksma: news/talk; KSNI-FM: contemporary country; kxfm: oldies; khis: religion; KKXX-FM: CHR; krab: AOR; kdfo: smooth jazz; kkdj: CHR